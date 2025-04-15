Rench Wealth Management Inc. Buys 382 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 1.5% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $475.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.69.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

