iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, an increase of 157.2% from the March 15th total of 111,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 704,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,069,000 after buying an additional 287,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 425,195 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,755 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,181,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.62. 510,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,533. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

