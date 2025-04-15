AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 145,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 51,349 shares.The stock last traded at $38.37 and had previously closed at $38.30.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,754 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $421,000.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

