AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 145,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 51,349 shares.The stock last traded at $38.37 and had previously closed at $38.30.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.22.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,754 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $421,000.
The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.
