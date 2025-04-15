Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XPO (XPO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of XPO (NYSE: XPO) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $176.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $138.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – XPO is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – XPO is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – XPO was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – XPO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – XPO was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.92. 1,178,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $128.68. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in XPO by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in XPO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

