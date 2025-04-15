Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 2.1% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

