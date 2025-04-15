Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 15.0% increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Dollarama Price Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$167.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$149.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$144.46. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$111.10 and a 52-week high of C$174.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOL. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$180.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total transaction of C$4,480,000.00. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

