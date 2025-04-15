Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPLG opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.