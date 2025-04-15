Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.20 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,217 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 20,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $78,181,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $384,031,000 after buying an additional 540,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 320,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $733,961,000 after buying an additional 132,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,786 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 99,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

