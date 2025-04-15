Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 8,329 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $350,009,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

