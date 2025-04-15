Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,674 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of PennantPark Investment worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $411.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.09.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

