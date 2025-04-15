LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:NSEP)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:NSEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $261,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $10,083,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $7,397,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %

NSEP stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

