Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 13th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berkshire Hathaway, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Intel, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic value based on fundamental analysis, such as low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors in value stocks typically believe that the market has undervalued these companies, expecting that their prices will eventually rise to reflect the true worth of their underlying assets and earnings potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,862,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,891,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $9.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,275,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average is $242.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $660.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.95. 6,222,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,050. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.50 and a 200 day moving average of $475.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. 53,989,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,567,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Intel stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 128,212,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,913,799. Intel has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. 22,869,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,005,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $135.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,212,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,451. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Featured Stories