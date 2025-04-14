Senvest Management LLC Invests $889,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.20% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 57,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 35,529 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.