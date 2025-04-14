32,880 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Roblox makes up about 2.0% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $16,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,254,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,769,070.48. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,232,833 shares of company stock valued at $76,827,466. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $57.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

