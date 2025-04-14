Portolan Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387,935 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 6.15% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 143,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

