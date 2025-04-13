SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $46,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 196,245 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

