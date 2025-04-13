Sanders Capital LLC Has $781.41 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,138,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,176 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.37% of PepsiCo worth $781,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,069,000 after buying an additional 582,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after buying an additional 3,856,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,729,565,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,013,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,841,000 after acquiring an additional 689,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.43 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.33 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

