Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Raised by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 930,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $21,055,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 840.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 40,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 231,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 84,112 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

