JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.87 and traded as high as $540.25. JG Boswell shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 293 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.94.

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

