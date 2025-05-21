JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.87 and traded as high as $540.25. JG Boswell shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 293 shares.
JG Boswell Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.94.
About JG Boswell
JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JG Boswell
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.