Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – April 13th

ServiceNow, Salesforce, and QUALCOMM are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the development, integration, or commercialization of AI technologies. These stocks allow investors to participate in industries focused on advanced algorithms, machine learning, and robotics, which are shaping the future of technology and business. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $785.78. 2,102,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $875.51 and its 200 day moving average is $973.27. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,000. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.46. The company has a market capitalization of $245.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.85 on Friday, reaching $139.25. 10,947,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,878,501. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

