SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,614 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.6 %

AVGO opened at $181.94 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.