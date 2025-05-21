Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 160 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 518,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $59,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

