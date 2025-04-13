SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,624 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 691.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 238,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TJX opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $129.02. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

