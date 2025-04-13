Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,326,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,675,473,000 after buying an additional 94,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,491,000 after purchasing an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,071,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $806,291,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,205,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $232.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average of $258.95. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

