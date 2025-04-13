Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 55,000 NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NOVONIX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVONIX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. NOVONIX Limited has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

NOVONIX Profile

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

