Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 20,231 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
