Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.2% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $885,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,947,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,313,000 after buying an additional 1,426,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,889,000 after buying an additional 965,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.39.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $119.34.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
