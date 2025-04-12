Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 15,114 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,114 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $632.85.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UNH stock opened at $599.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.03. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

