Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,233 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.41% of Hudson Technologies worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 514,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 90,921 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 367,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

