Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Position Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 29.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 93,968 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 32.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $69.20 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

