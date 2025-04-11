Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 23,912 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.15% of Orthofix Medical worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 47,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $71,164.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,262.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $83,277.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,312 shares in the company, valued at $506,501.68. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,511 shares of company stock worth $335,827. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $543.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

