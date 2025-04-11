Seneschal Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Seneschal Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

IWB opened at $287.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

