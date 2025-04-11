Piper Sandler Cuts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $21.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 5.5 %

OWL stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 604,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2,911.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

