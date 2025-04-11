Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,009,000 after buying an additional 325,210 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,895 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,436,000 after purchasing an additional 77,174 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,671 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,615,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,152,000 after purchasing an additional 385,616 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

