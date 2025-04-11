HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.44% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

