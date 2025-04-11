First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

