Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Regions Financial (RF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regions Financial (NYSE: RF):

4/7/2025 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,080,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

