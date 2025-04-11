Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 159,655 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 205.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,655 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.34% of Revolve Group worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $1,390,674.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,890. The trade was a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,781 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,755. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

