Fmr LLC Sells 227,089 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 227,089 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.84% of EPAM Systems worth $376,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day moving average of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.55.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

