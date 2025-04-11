Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,572 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter worth $91,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 53,198 shares during the period. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

