D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Omeros Price Performance

OMER stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Omeros has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $340.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 14,486.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Omeros by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 747,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 430,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

