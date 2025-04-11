Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $18.91 or 0.00022879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $7.86 billion and approximately $305.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002509 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00006069 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005217 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000505 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001274 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 452,413,218 coins and its circulating supply is 415,743,718 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
