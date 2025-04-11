Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $18.91 or 0.00022879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $7.86 billion and approximately $305.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 452,413,218 coins and its circulating supply is 415,743,718 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

