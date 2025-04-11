Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.62 and last traded at $71.64. 2,709,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,160,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. GHE LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

