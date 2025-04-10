Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $51.83 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Teradata worth $51,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Teradata by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Trading Up 11.8 %

TDC opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $38.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

