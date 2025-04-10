Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $85.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

