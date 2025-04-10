Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $55,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,915,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.73 and its 200 day moving average is $178.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

