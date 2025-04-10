Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $906.74 and last traded at $868.61. 2,519,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,622,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $855.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $962.78 and its 200-day moving average is $881.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

