iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $38,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $351.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.85 and a 200-day moving average of $390.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

