iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 484,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 154,734 shares.The stock last traded at $50.98 and had previously closed at $51.12.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2462 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
