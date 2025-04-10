iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 484,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 154,734 shares.The stock last traded at $50.98 and had previously closed at $51.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2462 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 143,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

