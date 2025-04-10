APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $549.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,100.82, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $661.97 and a 200-day moving average of $659.86. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,382 shares of company stock worth $13,415,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.58.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

